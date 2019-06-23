BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A large sinkhole in Battle Creek has closed South Helmer Road between Beckley Road and Tiffany Lane.

The City of Battle Creek said the sinkhole is near a culvert and city crews are monitoring and working to address the situation.

The closure is for both directions of traffic, including emergency vehicles, and will be in place until further notice.

The City asks that people seek alternate routes of travel in the area.

