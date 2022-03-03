BE BOLD AND GET COLD: Muskegon Polar Plunge happening March 19

Polar Plunges are held all over the state to raise funds for more than 20,000 Special Olympics Michigan athletes.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A major fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan is the Polar Plunge. And one of West Michigan's biggest coming up.

The polar plunge in Muskegon is one of the few in the state, where you can actually jump into a lake. Plungers will be jumping into Muskegon Lake on March 19.

Plungers will meet before they take the cold leap at Fricano's Event Center. Once they're finished, a bus will take them back to the event center for the after plunge pizza party.

Organizer of the Muskegon plunge, Todd Dunham, says it’s a family friendly event and everyone should try it.

“It's not as bad as you think. Actually it's very refreshing. Everyone's wearing costumes of course and it's just a fun event.”

Polar Plunges are held all over the state to raise funds for more than 20,000 Special Olympics Michigan athletes. The plunges are organized by members of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The money raised at the Muskegon Polar Plunge makes it possible for athletes with intellectual disabilities from Muskegon and Ottawa Counties to find acceptance and inclusion through year round sports.

