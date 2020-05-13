Bottle drive to benefit Special Olympics Michigan

The bottle drive will have drop-off locations across West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run is hosting two bottle drives this month to support Special Olympics Michigan.

The drives will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 15 and Wednesday, May 20. Each drive will have drop-off locations across West Michigan.

Below is a list of Special Olympics Michigan offices which will serve as drop-off locations, provided by the organization:

Auburn Hills (2275 N. Opdyke Rd., Suite F, Auburn Hills, MI 48326)

Grand Rapids (160 68th Street Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49548)

Mt. Pleasant (1120 S. Mission Street, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858)

Ann Arbor, Howell & Brighton areas (Contact Garth Burnside at (734) 260-5850 to arrange a meeting location)

Chesterfield (49230 Monte Rd., Chesterfield, MI 49230)

Dewitt (3390 Silverspring Drive, Dewitt, MI 48820 (leave bags in driveway))

Flint: MSP Flint Post (G4481 Corunna Rd., Flint, MI 48532)

Taylor: MSP Metro South Post (12111 Telegraph Rd., Taylor, MI 48180)

Muskegon: Terri Strait's Shed (4074 Teanmar Ave., Muskegon, MI 49444)

Holt: Wild Strawberry Flowers and More (2018 St., Holt, MI 48842 (May 15 only for this location))

To prevent spills, Special Olympics Michigan asks that all bottles and cans be brought in tied-off garbage bags.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.