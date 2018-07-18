ALTO, Mich. - Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 19 the public will be able to meet Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park's first ever baby giraffe.

He came into the world weighing 200 pounds and standing at about 6 feet tall. His mother, Ginger, arrived at Boulder Ridge partway through her 15-month pregnancy.

“We knew the mom was pregnant -- we just did not know how far along she was," said park manager, Josh Baker. "So, when we came in one morning it was kind of a surprise."

Ginger did not know how to properly care for the baby, so he has been bottle fed around the clock over the last 10 days. He is finally ready to make his debut, but the park needs you to help with choosing his name. Vote now on their Facebook page!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email enicolas@wzzm13.com, Facebook or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM