Buckeye and Wolverine fans disappointed over canceled game, but have high hopes for next year

The annual rivalry game between Michigan and Ohio State, scheduled for Saturday in Columbus had to be canceled earlier in the week due to COVID-19. It marks the first time since 1918 that the Buckeyes and Wolverines did not play against one another.

The canceled game didn't stop Michigan and Ohio State fans from celebrating however. In a normal year, it's one of its busiest days of the year for the Buckeye and Wolverine Shop in Maumee.

"I'm pretty depressed about the game not being on but you know what. We're gonna take care of that in a little bit. We're gonna go to Fricker's and drown our sorrows," said customer Reggie Hohenberger.

For once, Buckeye and Wolverine fans can agree on something. Both are upset that there's no rivalry football game this year.

"I got my hopes up, but I kind of assumed it wouldn't happen," said Hohenberger.

The news that the game was canceled was hardly surprising, but it still hurt.

"It's devastating, it really is because we love watching the game," said Jane Good, Floor Manager at the Buckeye and Wolverine Shop.

To fans, it isn't just a game - it's a tradition.

"We gather every year you know? Sometimes more people, sometimes less. It depends on where everybody's at in the country," said Hohenberger.

Normally, the big game is scheduled for the day after Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year for the store.

However, the game was pushed back to the second Saturday of December this year, and ultimately canceled because of increasing cases of COVID-19 among Michigan's roster.

And it's had a ripple effect here at home.

"So we thought, well we will have a decent Black Friday and then with them playing on which was supposed to be today, yeah, we probably have a very busy week leading up to the game today. But like I said, once they announced they weren't going play, yeah you can see a dip in traffic and everything," said Mark Mason - Co-owner of the Buckeye and Wolverine shop.