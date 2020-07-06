Pilot uninjured after plane crashes in Calhoun County field

The pilot was the only occupant of the plane.

A 26-year-old man was not injured after his single-engine plane crashed in a cornfield in Convis Township Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m. the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the Turkeyville Campground on 15 1/2 Mile Road on a report of a plane crash.

When deputies arrived, they found a single-engine experimental aircraft had crashed in a cornfield west of the campground. The pilot, a 26-year-old from Nashville, Michigan, told deputies he had taken off from the field and after being airborne, he experienced engine failure.

The plane's altitude was too low to restart the engine, so the pilot crash landed into the field.

The pilot was the only occupant of the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the crash.

