GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — This May, Calvin University will begin renovating the Spoelhof Center into a Design Hub. The university is partnering with two local companies – GMB Architecture + Engineering and EV Construction – to complete the 6,000-SF renovation project.

The new space will house Calvin’s graphic design program and will include an open classroom, studios, social spaces and breakout rooms.

“The Design Hub will offer Calvin students space to imagine—to identify challenges and to test creative solutions to those challenges,” said Calvin University Academic Dean Dr. Elizabeth Vander Lei. “Given the complexity of current challenges, these creative solutions depend on insights from across the liberal arts and sciences, as well as expertise from professional programs. The Design Hub brings students from all these areas together in a collaborative space.”

Construction is set to begin Monday and is scheduled to finish before the beginning of the fall 2020 semester.

