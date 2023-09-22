Cannabis company hosting expungement fair Saturday in Muskegon

The event will help those with nonviolent cannabis charges begin the expungement process.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hosted by Muskegon-based Timber Canna Co. and umbrella company Stash Ventures, an expungement fair will help people clear nonviolent cannabis charges from their criminal record this weekend.

Brelynn Woodrick, philanthropy advisor for Stash Ventures, said those attending the fair can receive fingerprinting, notary services, legal consultation and more for free. Over the next seven months to a year, participants will then work with an attorney to have their records cleared through the Great Lakes Expungement Network.

"As a for-profit cannabis company, it's important to invest in social equity. We believe in doing what's right and giving back to the communities that we do business in," Woodrick said. "So we also believe in statewide clemency for all nonviolent cannabis charges. It's important for us to live by what we believe in and support expungement, especially in Muskegon where we launched our first Timber Cannabis colocation."

Woodrick said many people of color are disproportionately impacted by cannabis charges, and that those charges can affect the ability to secure a job, housing, student loans, volunteer opportunities and more.

"Our end goal at the end of the day tomorrow for the expungement event is to complete as many expungements possible so we can change the lives of those that they get the equal opportunity that so many other people already have," Woodrick said.

Stash Ventures sets 35% of their excise tax revenue into a fund to support grants, educational opportunities and expungement clinics.

Those interested in attending the expungement fair are encouraged to register ahead of the event to ensure they're eligible for expungement. Walk-ins are welcome, but availability is limited.

To pre-register, click here. To learn more about Stash Ventures and their expungement efforts, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.