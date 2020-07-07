New GR nonprofit will help support social equity through cannabis industry

To establish the organization, a series of next steps will commence in the coming weeks.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission announced Wednesday the approval of a new nonprofit organization that will support social equity outcomes in communities most historically impacted by the over-enforcement of cannabis before its legalization.

According to the City, the organization will “help advance social equity city-wide by supporting efforts such as business incubation, entrepreneur training, job and wealth creation strategies, economic incentives, capital, expungement assistance,” and more.

Once established, the nonprofit will have bylaws, goals and objectives that mirror those of the City’s strategic plan and the cannabis social equity plan, which was adopted July 7, 2020.

“Forming this nonprofit will help us achieve our goals in the areas in which the City does not have direct regulatory control,” said Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “It gives us flexibility in the execution and advancement of certain types of initiatives related to advancing equity in the cannabis industry and assisting members of our community that currently do not have access to enter this emerging field.”

To establish the organization, a series of next steps will commence in the coming weeks. This includes selecting a name, drafting articles of incorporation and recommended bylaws, applying for recognition as a 501(c)(3) with the IRS and more. Forming the nonprofit by filing the articles of incorporation is expected to begin within the next 30-45 days.

An in-depth look at the establishment process can be seen here.

