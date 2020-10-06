Police investigating another car dealership break-in

Summit Place Kia on Plainfield Avenue was broken into early Wednesday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Kent County are investigating a string of break-ins at car dealerships, including a break-in early Wednesday morning.

Summit Place Kia West, located at 4575 Plainfeild Ave. in Grand Rapids, was broken into around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Police said they are still working to figure out if anything was taken from the dealership.

This incident comes after a break-in at Infinity Dealership at 2930 Breton on June 9. Police found a broken window but again, weren't immediately sure if anything was stolen.

Over the weekend, several other car dealerships were broken into; vehicles and sets of keys were stolen. Police said suspects had intentions of coming back later and stealing even more vehicles.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested and "multiple" stolen vehicles were recovered from the weekend incidents.

The sheriff's office said there are "no connections to any national groups/crimes," and encouraged residents to report suspicious activity to police.

