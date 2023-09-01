GRPM's 'Concerts Under the Stars' series highlights local musicians, artists

The series features one-of-a-kind musical and visual performances in the GRPM planetarium.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing back its popular "Concerts under the Stars" series this month.

The after-hours series highlights local musicians and artists through one-of-a-kind performances. During the shows, musicians perform their set accompanied by visual art on the planetarium dome.

This year, visitors can see Earth Radio with artist Nate Eizenga; Phabies with artist KB Brown; and Jordan Hamilton with artist Emily Hromi.

Sara Olson with the Grand Rapids Public Museum joined us to share more about the series, saying that the concerts are a unique experience.

"I like those after-hours kind of events, and we don't get to do a lot of them," Olson said. "So essentially, you're coming in for a concert but you're getting a full dome planetarium experience, and that is curated based on the music choice and also by the visual artist who's creating these beautiful visuals to fit the dome."

Olson said this year's lineup is the largest yet.

Before the show, visitors can peruse the first two floors of the museum and grab a drink from the bar.

Each show will be performed twice, on a Thursday and Friday. Earth Radio will perform in January, followed by Phabies in February and Jordan Hamilton in March.

Tickets are $20 per person for the general public and $16 per person for museum members. For more information or to get your tickets, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.