How to keep cool in Kent Co. amid soaring temperatures

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Cooling centers in Kent County are opening their doors Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures soar to dangerous levels.

Temperatures are rising into the 90s, and high humidity and dewpoint levels will push heat indexes into the 100s. This caused the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for West Michigan that is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

In addition, storms rolling across the region on Monday left thousands of Michiganders without power. Consumers Energy expects power to be restored by the end of Tuesday.

To help address the need for air conditioning, cooling centers in Kent County are prepared to help those in need:

Mel Trotter (225 Commerce Ave SW)

Cooling center hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Emergency shelter hours are 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily. Guests will be allowed into shelter as they need.

They will accept all people who are experiencing homelessness needing cool shelter, even those on the “No Service” list.

Degage Ministries (144 Division Ave S)

The community center will remain open from 7 a.m. 7 p.m. and will operate as a cooling center if it is above 90 degrees.

Crossroads Bible Church (800 Scriber Ave NW)

Open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until noon for a meal and access to the Mel Trotter shower unit. Social workers, recovery coaches and medical staff are also on site.

Kent County emergency officials also encourage anyone in need to visit stores and restaurants to stay cool. Grand Rapids city pools and splash pads are also open for the season, although small fees may apply.

There is also a splash pad and beach at Millennium Park. The splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the beach is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone outside or without power should stay in shade if possible, keep hydrated and attempt to find a cool place. Health leaders are encouraging Michiganders to watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

For more information on keeping safe in heat, click here.

