WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Ottawa County dispatchers said that a motorcycle and an SUV crashed near Coopersville on Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of 40th Avenue and Cleveland Street.

Two people were on the motorcycle and they are being treated for injuries on the scene by emergency responders. Aero Med was also called in to the scene.

The driver of the SUV had minor injuries.

Officers on the scene say that the motorcycle was traveling on Cleveland Street and the SUV was traveling south on 40th Avenue when the crash occurred.

