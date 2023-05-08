Grand Rapids couple renews vows at senior living facility after 73 years

You'll never believe what their secret to a long life together is — a pact they made when they first married in 1950.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WYOMING, Michigan — Inside the American House Senior Living Facility in Wyoming, remnants of lives well-lived are everywhere.

But for Mary and Richard Tarchinski, those memories are still in the making.

The 93-year-old lovebirds just celebrated their new beginning — new, old beginning.

“This is the biggest anniversary that I’ve done this for," laughed Father Bill Vanderwerff, a pastor at Saint Mary's.

The Tarchinskis renewed their vows inside their assisted living home's chapel Saturday. The seats were filled with family and lifelong friends.

Mary walked down the aisle assisted by her grandson. The happily rewedded couple walked back with their walkers, each bearing a sign about saying "I do" again after 73 years.

The two met at Grand Rapids Catholic Central. They graduated in 1949 and married one year later.

“Nobody else would take her out so I took her out, ya know," laughed Richard.

Seven decades and nine kids later comes with its disagreements, of course. That’s where their pact comes in.

“Whoever wants to leave the marriage has to take the kids. And none of us wanted to take 9 kids," she laughed.

Though, their daughters believe it’s much more than that.

“Some people don’t make it 73 years old, and here they are being married for 73 years," said Ann Rusky.

“Still to this day, we’ll walk in on them and they’ll be holding hands," said Linda Leroux.

“I think what makes their relationship special is that they both didn’t give up," said Rusky.

After 73 years, she still laughs at all his jokes.

“He’s always been my favorite," said Mary.

And him? He just hopes for more time.

“I’d like to have 75, 76 years," Richard smiled.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.