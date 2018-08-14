SPARTA, Mich. — Tourism is a major industry in West Michigan and it relies heavily on warm, sunny days during the summer.

Agriculture is another big factor in our state's economy. While the sunshine and warm weather are important ingredients for a healthy crop, we're missing a big piece of the puzzle. Rain.

So far, Grand Rapids is running a three inch rainfall deficit compared to where we normally are at this point in the season.

Corn stalks are wilting, soybeans are shriveling, even the apples are stunted.

Jim May recalls the summer of '88, but believes that this year might even be a little bit worse due to a poor spring for planting. All of the rain we received earlier in the growing season allowed the plants to develop shallow roots because the water was so close to the soil's surface.

Nich Schweitzer explains the cycle of his apple trees. "Normally, a month before harvest... that's when it really starts pushing size and starts expanding at an increased rate... it's a critical time for most growers."

There's some much-needed rain in the forecast and farmers are hoping their crops are still salvageable.

