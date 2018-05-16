Detroit police say that a 5-year-old boy has gone missing on Detroit's east side Wednesday morning.

Kendall Moses was last seen by his mother at about 12:30 a.m. on the 10400 block of Greensboro Street, Detroit police said in a Facebook post.

"His mother stated that adults were sitting on the front porch and she believes he walked away from the home," the post said.

Kendall is described as a black male, 3 feet 5 inches, and 35 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt, blue and green basketball shorts and white and blue shoes, police say.

Police are asking anyone who knows of the child's whereabouts to call the Ninth Precinct's Investigative Unit at 313-596-5900 or 313-596-5990.

Contact Hasan Dudar at hdudar@freepress.com.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press