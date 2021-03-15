Registration opens for COVID-19 vaccine at Ford Field

Registration for the ​​​​​COVID-19 vaccine has opened at for clinic hosted at Ford Field.

DETROIT — Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine has opened at for clinic hosted at Ford Field.

The site will officially open on March 24.

"The Ford Field community vaccination site is a testament to what we can do when we work together,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am grateful for President Biden’s leadership and for the partnership of the Detroit Lions, Meijer, Wayne County, the City of Detroit, and our federals partners at FEMA. We will keep ramping up our equitable vaccine rollout, and with the addition of the Ford Field community site, we are taking a significant step towards returning to normal as we continue rebuilding our economy.”

According to the state of Michigan, after the registration process is completed, people who have registered will receive an invitation either by “voice or text when it’s their turn to schedule the appointment. Vaccine appointments will be scheduled a few days in advance.

Sign-up is available through these three options:

Online at meijer.com/register/CL2021 Text EndCOVID to 75049 Call the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1) Residents who don’t have access to the internet or need assistance navigating through the registration process can use the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register. Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is expected that the call center will have long wait times, so calling is recommended only people who cannot register online or by text.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost, and insurance is not required, nor will it be requested at the vaccination center. Any Michigan resident who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) vaccine prioritization guidance will be able to register for an appointment.

