Donate Life Day brings transplant recipients and donor families together to celebrate life

More than 2,400 people in Michigan are waiting for a lifesaving transplant. Gift of Life Michigan is hoping to add 1 million additional donors to their registry.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozens of donor families, organ and tissue transplant recipients and transplant advocates gathered at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids to celebrate lives made possible because of organ donation.

At least 2,400 people in Michigan are awaiting a lifesaving transplant according to Gift of Life Michigan organizers. One of the goals for the event was to support their Check your Heart initiative. Named for the heart on a license, they are hoping to register an additional million donors on top of the 55% of adults currently registered in the state.

"When an unavoidable death happens, we cant save someone’s life and that tragedy cant be undone," said Patrick Wells-O'Brien, Vice President of communications for Gift of Life Michigan. "It’s incredibly meaningful for families that their loved one has a lifesaving legacy, one person can save up to eight other people through organ donation."

Gift of Life also provides opportunities for families of organ donors to meet the recipients of their loved ones organs. Lauren Herrera waited more than four years for the heart transplant that saved her life, and now she's become close with the family of Jessica, who's heart now pumps in her chest.

"I have so many friends that didn’t make it to transplant or organ donation that they needed so please just sign up," Herrera said.

Herrera spoke at the event after two parents - Amanda Garza and Becky Katzenbach. Both mothers lost their sons, but have seen lives saved because of their organs. Becky's son Robby saved 4 lives through the donation of his lungs, kidneys, pancreas and liver. Amanda's son Nathaniel saved 8 after he was killed in a drunk driving accident.

"I was very proud of him for that decision at 20 years," Garza said. "Have the discussion with your family members. I know people don’t like to talk about dying but it’s part of living so have that important talk with your family members about what you want to have done with your body once you’re gone."

Becoming an organ donor is free and takes just a few minutes. You can sign up though the Secretary of State when you renew your license, or you can sign up online through the Gift of Life.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.