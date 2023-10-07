Bavarian Inn Restaurant matriarch Dorothy Zehnder dies at 101

Dorothy is now being remembered as a talented mentor, cookbook author and civic leader.

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — The woman who helped run the iconic Bavarian Inn Restaurant in Frankenmuth for the past 85 years has died.

Dorothy Zehnder died Sunday surrounded by family members. She is now being remembered as a talented mentor, cookbook author and civic leader.

Dorothy was born on Dec. 1, 1921 in Reese, about 10 miles from Frankenmuth. She later married William “Tiny” Zehnder, who she would run the Bavarian Inn Corporation with.

While the Bavarian Inn Restaurant was founded 135 years ago, Dorothy co-founded the Bavarian Inn Lodge with her husband in 1950. The inn and restaurant have since become iconic places to visit in Frankenmuth, and the Bavarian Inn Corporation ranks in the top 50 most prominent family-run restaurants in the nation.

Dorothy developed most of the recipes on the restaurant's menu and taught tens of thousands of employees how to prepare the dishes. She also wrote three cookbooks—one of which shares stories about the creation of the Bavarian Inn Restaurant.

Dorothy's family issued a statement on her death, thanking the Frankenmuth community for their support.

“We mourn the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and family matriarch," the statement reads. "We extend our thanks for the support from the Frankenmuth community and ask that you help us remember Dorothy for the amazing woman she was and who will remain in our hearts. Our family will continue to uphold the spirit of Dorothy and her legacy to this community.”

On Facebook, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant made a post honoring Dorothy's legacy and shared her "Recipe for Life":

"First ingredient—Work hard. If you don’t feel good, work harder and you’ll feel better.

Second—Have a passion for our guests (customers).

Third—Keep your mind active — learning new things.

Next—Faith in our good Lord.

Probably the most important ingredient—Eat Bavarian Inn chicken!"

Dorothy's children, their spouses and her grandchildren are now working to continue her legacy at the Bavarian Inn Corporation.

She was predeceased by her husband, her sister Edna (Hecht) Hegenauer and her daughter Judy Zehnder Keller.

A funeral service for Dorothy will be held at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church. A date has yet to be announced.

