MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies in Muskegon County say a woman has been killed in a rollover crash in Moorland Township.

It happened Tuesday morning on Apple Ave. west of Goebel Road.

Investigators say a witness saw the woman lose control of her vehicle when it crossed the certerline and then left the roadway to the right. The vehicle crashed through a sign and flipped several times.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown through the windshield during the crash. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

A blood sugar test kit was located inside the vehicle. It is not known if alcohol was a factor.