DTE: $163M ready to help customers in need

DTE President Joi Harris said there are a variety of programs to help customers pay their gas bills amid freezing temperatures.

MICHIGAN, USA — As frigid temperatures show no signs of letting up, West Michiganders have resorted to keeping their heat turned up. DTE Gas says they're prepared to help customers in need during this freezing weather.

Officials say about $163 million is ready to help customers struggling to pay their gas bills. DTE has a variety of programs for those in need, including the funding set aside for customers qualifying as low-income.

"The Budget Wise billing program kind of splits the cost of their energy used over several months makes it a little more manageable," said DTE President Joi Harris. "As for those that really meet the requirements for low income, they need only to contact us so that we could match them up with the funding sources that are available to us."

Harris said that DTE's customer service agents are trained to help connect customers with the payment program that works best for them, and can even help people find assistance in areas other than energy use.

"We know families may be struggling out there and you need not be embarrassed, there is nothing shameful and asking for help. In fact, we want to make sure that particularly during these extreme cold conditions, that the families in need are matched up with the help that's available," said Harris. "They need not worry about, you know, asking for help and being judged by the need. We certainly are here to help and care."

With the pandemic impacting employment across Michigan, Harris says more people could be needing help paying their bills than previous years.

"Many industries were impacted by the pandemic, which means that workers across the country were impacted. So folks that traditionally didn't need help, may need help now," said Harris. "So the funds that came from the federal government, they are there for energy assistance, as well."

Harris says DTE has not received many requests for assistance, so anyone in need is encouraged to reach out.

"The money is there to help," she said.

