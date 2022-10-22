East Grand Rapids Dept. of Public Safety hosts public safety & drug takeback day

Police say East Grand Rapids leads the nation for taking back drugs on an annual basis.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department is inviting the community to attend an open house and drug take-back event Saturday, Oct. 22.

Once a year, the department hosts a 'public safety day' with the purpose of building relationships with the community and giving them an opportunity to interact with officers in a positive way.

Everyone is welcome to come. There will be donuts, coffee and giveaways. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon.

New this year, the department is working with 'Riding for Ryan,' to raise awareness about bicycle safety.

"What we want to do is have our officers get to know the community, make sure that the kids get to know the officers so they don't fear, feel uncomfortable with the officers. So, it's just a program designed to engage the community engaged the department where we can build positive relationships for everybody," Mark Herald, Director of the East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department, said.

In addition, community members can drop off their unused and expired prescription medications.

You can drop those off in the lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be another opportunity to drop off your medications on 'National Drug Take-Back Day' on Saturday, Oct. 29.

