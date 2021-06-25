Flooding possible near creeks, streams but unlikely for larger rivers

After days of rain, water levels are rising in West Michigan. However, due to draught-like conditions, major rivers, like the Grand River, are not expected to flood.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — After days of rain, and several more ahead in the forecast, water levels are rising across West Michigan.

However, due to drought-like conditions previously, major rivers are not expected to flood. Smaller creeks and streams will likely see some flooding this weekend.

"I think the big picture for this weekend is that we’re going to have a relatively minor flooding event," said Matt Groesser, emergency management coordinator for Kent County, "You will see some areas with water on streets, maybe if the storm sewers are clogged up, where we see some flooding in that area. Some backyards, any low lying areas that we typically have flooding concerns, we will see flooding."

Groesser said the larger concern for Friday and this weekend is water covering roadways. That could happen at really any place in the county. In that scenario, do not drive over top of water. It is not possible to know how deep that water is. Six inches of water can cause loss of control over a vehicle.

"Turn around, don’t drown," said Groesser, "We want people to understand most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. The best way to prevent that is to avoid getting into the situation in the first place. So, do not drive in flooded areas."

If you do live near a creek or stream that appears full and nearing flooding, remove any kayaks, furniture, or other belongings away from the water's edge. Groesser said that is one of the largest challenges for rescue crews in the water, dealing with clutter floating down the river.

Keep an eye on emergency notifications. A flood watch means a flood is possible. A flood warning means one is already here. Although not likely this weekend, if a dam were to experience any malfunction, emergency notifications would be issued on worsening conditions.

"We certainly are paying attention to what happened in Midland," said Groesser, "and trying to learn all the lessons we can. The state has recently come out with a report on dam safety, and we’re in process of reviewing that to consider what elements or recommendations we should consider in our area."

