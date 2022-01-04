'I'd be very surprised to see not guilty' | Former U.S. Attorney weighs in on Whitmer kidnap trial

Miles says if the jury comes back with a decision quickly, that's better for the prosecution. But on the other hand, a slower result could lean the other way.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Whitmer kidnapping plot trial is now left to the jury.

The jury went into deliberation just after 4 p.m., but decided shortly after it would break and reconvene on Monday. Former U.S. attorney Patrick Miles says he wasn't surprised by that decision.

"They've had a long week, they had a long day of trial, and they probably were ready to just get home and enjoy normal life again," says Miles. "And so they will start fresh on it on Monday."

Miles has been keeping up with the trial since the beginning.

"They've been given a lot of evidence by the prosecution here," says Miles. "A lot of witnesses, testimony, text messages, audio-video recordings."

He says both the prosecution and the defense have presented strong cases to the jury.

"That's very compelling for a jury to see that kind of evidence," explains Miles. "It's not a circumstantial case in that area."

As for when the verdict will come, Miles isn't sure. He says if the jury comes back quickly, that's better for the prosecution. But on the other hand, a slower result could lean the other way.

"The more doubt that is presented, then you have more deliberations among the jury, more debates and back and forth and questions and that sort of thing," says Miles. "So that's something possibly to consider, that if it takes longer, that might be better for the defendant."

So what does Miles think that verdict will be? He feels the evidence presented by the prosecution is enough to win over the jury.

"I would not at all be surprised by a guilty verdict across the board," says Miles. "I'd be very surprised to see not guilty."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.