Frank Kelley, Michigan attorney general for 37 years, dies

Frank J. Kelley has died at age 96.

Kelley was affectionately called the “eternal general” for his 37 years as Michigan’s longest-serving attorney general. Kelley, a Democrat, served from 1961 to 1999, winning statewide election 10 times.

He moved to Naples, Florida, in 2020 and died Friday night. Kelley was state government’s top lawyer at a time of sweeping change in politics and culture.

He was credited with creating consumer and environmental protection divisions in the attorney general’s office and was a defender of civil rights. Kelley, a Detroit native, was a lawyer in Alpena, a small town in northern Michigan, when Gov. John Swainson appointed him attorney general in 1961.

