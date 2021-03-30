Derek Chauvin trial: Witness returns to continue testimony Tuesday

The prosecution will conclude questioning a professional fighter who was at the scene where George Floyd died before the defense has a chance to cross-examine.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: Some of the images depicted in the video and testimony are graphic.

Tuesday, March 30

Three witnesses questioned Monday, one to return Tuesday

Witnesses Monday included 911 dispatcher, Speedway shift lead, MMA fighter

George Floyd family, civil rights leaders took a knee outside courthouse ahead of Monday's opening statements

More than 20 organizations protested outside the courthouse Monday night

Testimony will continue Tuesday morning as the Derek Chauvin trial is underway in Minneapolis.

Court began in earnest Monday morning, with opening statements from first the prosecution and the defense.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement lasted about an hour, where he described the charges against former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, and how the state plans to prove them.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

Blackwell played video shot by bystanders of Floyd under Chauvin's knee, and emphasized the importance of the numbers "nine two nine," referring to the nine minutes and 29 seconds the officer knelt on George Floyd's neck during the arrest.

"You can believe your eyes that it's a homicide, that it's murder," Blackwell said.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson followed the statement from prosecutors with his own opening statement, taking just under a half hour. He said Floyd ingested drugs when he was detained by police. Nelson called attention to Floyd's preexisting medical conditions, and said the man died due to several factors including hypertension, coronary disease and drug intake.

"When you hear the actual evidence, and when you apply the law, reason and common sense, there will be only one just verdict," Nelson said.

Following opening statements, the prosecution called its first of the day's three witnesses: The 911 dispatcher who sent officers to Cup Foods and then reported their use of force to a sergeant.

Monday afternoon the jury heard from two more witnesses for the prosecution: A shift lead at the Speedway on 38th and Chicago, and another bystander, a professional fighter with a background in security who can be heard on video telling officers to check Floyd's pulse.

Witness testimony was interrupted by technical difficulties, and Judge Peter Cahill adjourned court until Tuesday morning.

The state will finish questioning their third witness Tuesday, and then the defense will have their chance to cross-examine.

Outside the courtroom Monday morning, members of George Floyd's family gathered with attorneys and civil rights leaders for an emotional press conference. Attorney Ben Crump called for justice, a sentiment echoed first by George Floyd's brother, and then by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Before escorting Floyd's family into the Hennepin County Courthouse, the group kneeled for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time a bystander's video first showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Later Monday night, after court had adjourned for the day, more than 20 community groups gathered outside the government center for a rally and march through Minneapolis. Besides justice for George Floyd, the coalition presented a list of demands including the Minnesota legislature passing nine police reform bills. Protesters called for community control of the police force.

"There were many murders that happened before George Floyd that led up to George Floyd and our families were out here pleading and begging and asking the legislators to listen to us. Listen to us," said Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence.

The coalition also protested at the start of jury selection and plans to return outside the courthouse during key parts of the trial.