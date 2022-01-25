GM to spend nearly $7B on EV, battery plants in Michigan

The automaker plans to spend up to $4 billion converting and expanding its Orion Township assembly factory.

LANSING, Mich. — General Motors is making the largest investment in company history in its home state of Michigan, announcing plans to spend nearly $7 billion to convert a factory to make electric pickup trucks and to build a new battery cell plant.

The moves were announced Tuesday in Lansing. They will create up to 4,000 jobs and keep another 1,000 already employed at an underutilized assembly plant north of Detroit.

“When it comes to investing in Michigan, GM and I have the same philosophy: ‘Everybody In.’ Michigan’s future is bright, and I will continue working with anyone to make transformational investments in our economy, create good-paying jobs, and empower working families," said. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The automaker plans to spend up to $4 billion converting and expanding its Orion Township assembly factory to make electric pickups and $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion building a third U.S. battery cell plant with a joint-venture partner in Lansing.

