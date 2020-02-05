The Grand Rapids Pride Center ended up cutting their can and bottle collection drive short because they received so many donations.

The Pride Center, which is a non-profit that relies on donations to operate, planned to have people drop off their cans and bottles on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But donations flooded in, and the event was stopped Saturday afternoon.

Because of COVID-19, stores are temporarily not allowing bottle returns, which means they are piling up in people's homes and garages.

During the pandemic, the Pride Center is still offering support groups, a 27/7 chat line for youth, check-in lines for youth and young adults and referrals to medical and mental health care. All of these services are free to the community.

The Humane Society of West Michigan also held a similar donation event this week, but they had to put an end to donations because they ran out of room to store them.

The Pride Center said the outpouring of support "met and exceeded, by far, our expectations."

