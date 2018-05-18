GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Friday, May 18 is National Bike to Work Day, and the City of Grand Rapids and Mayor Rosalynn Bliss are encouraging people to take their bikes to work today.

Bicycling to work is a clean and healthy way to commute.

People are encouraged to share a photo of their ride with #GRbikestowork, and they could win a new helmet signed by the mayor.

Bliss will be leading a ride through downtown Grand Rapids to Calder Plaza on Friday morning at 8 a.m.

Friday is National Bike to Work Day -- are you in? @mayorbliss is, and she hopes you share a photo of yourself with your bicycle this week with #GRbikestowork for a chance to win a prize. pic.twitter.com/xlPn9t02Mc — City of Grand Rapids (@CityGrandRapids) May 14, 2018

