Silent march planned in Grand Rapids to protest police brutality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Protests are happening around the country demanding justice after Monday's death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being pinned for several minutes by a Minneapolis police officer.

A silent march has been organized for Grand Rapids on Saturday at 6 p.m., and event organizers say it is to protest police brutality.

The Facebook event has more than 3,000 people who said they will attend the march at Rosa Parks Circle. The event page says everyone who attends is required to wear a mask and the march will enforce social distancing.

Protests in Minneapolis turned violent over the past couple of days, with riots breaking out. However, organizers of the Grand Rapids march have emphasized that this event will be peaceful and non-violent. They say the purpose of this local event is to stand in solidarity with those in Minneapolis.

Grand Rapids Police said they stand "ready to serve our community by protecting and respecting everyone’s right to free expression while maintaining a safe and secure community for all."

The event for the march also notes several other recent incidences of violence against black people, including Ahmaud Arbery, Shatina Grady and Breonna Taylor.

