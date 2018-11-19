GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Grand Rapids.

The ice skating season at Rosa Parks Circle will kick off at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23 and will remain open through Feb. 24, weather permitting.

The rink will be open 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The rink will also be host to several activities and events, including the annual lighting of the Christmas tree on Dec. 1.

The cost to skate is $1 for youth and $3 for adults. Skate rental is included in that price.

A monthly open skate calendar, rink information and daily closure updates are available by following the rink on Facebook.

