GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four meetings are scheduled for the city of Grand Rapids to showcase how citizens can improve their neighborhoods through the Neighborhood Match Fund.

The city of Grand Rapids provides up to $2,500 to each resident whose project is approved.

According to the city, the meetings will take place in the community to reach as many people as possible. Each event will present the same information.

Here is a list of the locations and times for the meetings.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 21 Martin Luther King Jr. Park Lodge, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12, Fair Housing Center of West Michigan,11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14, Garfield Park Lodge, 334 Burton St. SE, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The most recent projects awarded funding, include a community Juneteenth celebration, a youth soccer league and neighborhood gardens. All projects must be free to the public, in order to receive funding from the city.

Since the first grant on May 2017, the match fund has provided $176,877 to individuals and groups that have initiated 86 projects.

