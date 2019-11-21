GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — If you're a fan of The Price is Right, the live show is headed to Grand Rapids this March.

The show will be a DeVos Performance Hall on Tuesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

People in the audience have the chance to "Come on Down" and play classic games from the hit show.

Contestants can win cash prices, as well as appliances, vacations and...a new car!

Games that will be played include Plinko, Cliffhangers and spinning The Big Wheel.

The Price is Right Live has been touring for more than ten years and has given away more than $12 million in cash prices .

Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. You can purchase your tickets through Ticketmaster.

