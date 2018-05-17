The mayor of Grand Rapids and over a hundred cyclists took to the streets Wednesday for the annual Ride of Silence.

The ride commemorates bicyclists killed or injured while riding on public roads. The Grand Rapids ride aligns with the city's inaugural Summer of Safety Campaign dedicated to pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Riders took part in a 6 mile ride starting at Sixth Street Bridge Park. The ride's purpose was to raise awareness about sharing the road. This year was the 14th year for the Ride of Silence in Grand Rapids.

