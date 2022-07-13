Grand Rapids City Commission meeting ends early, three arrested

Before the public comment period, the commission voted to approve a new urgent care center on the property of the former Chili's on East Beltline.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission meeting Tuesday night ended early for the fourth time after a heated public comment period.

The disruption led to at least three people arrested, Grand Rapids Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

Some people demanded answers during the public comment on a variety of topics, from police funding to justice for Patrick Lyoya and a wedding venue refusing to perform same-sex marriages.

Before the public comment period, the commission voted to approve a new urgent care center on the property of the former Chili's on East Beltline.

At one point, a woman speaking in support of former GRPD Officer Christopher Schurr led to booing from the crowd and Mayor Rosalynn Bliss warning them to stop or be removed.

That's exactly what happened a short time later: a man was escorted out of the room.

Commissioner Jon O'Conner got up at one point, said multiple expletives and then left the meeting.

Mayor Bliss adjourned the meeting about a half hour later when a man screamed for several minutes during public comment and refused to leave.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.