GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man was fatally shot on the northeast side of Grand Rapids overnight Sunday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the shooting occurred on Clancy Avenue NE near Cedar Street NE. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said they are still investigating, and tips about the shooting can be given through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

