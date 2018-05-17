They may be cute but the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation department warns that you should be careful touching the goats at Riverside Park in Grand Haven.

The department says it is employing the goats, known as Eco Goats, as a special kind of seasonal employee.

The goats will start work this week at Riverside Park, where they will be “munching on woody invasives and the pervasive poison ivy,” the parks and recreation department wrote on its Facebook page.

“Goats really like woody invasives, vines in particular,” said the department's Natural Resources Management Supervisor Melanie Manion, in a 2016 video published by the city of Holland. “One goat will hold the branch down and then the others will come in an feed upon it.”

In the video, Manion said that the goats serve an ecological function and are at the same time doing land management work.

The department warns, however, that the poison ivy oils can remain on the goats’ fur.

