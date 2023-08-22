Grand Rapids Public Museum announces largest expansion in decades

A focus of the project will be increased access to the river.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The iconic Grand Rapids Public Museum is expanding.

Museum officials confirmed there is a $50 million expansion in the building's future. A focus of the project will be increased river access.

The museum has been a staple of downtown Grand Rapids for 170 years. In the past decade, there's been a 279% increase in visits.

In 2022, officials had to turn away school groups due to capacity constraints. They didn't want to continue that in the future. The amount of students allowed in the building will go from 30,000 to 60,000, they say.

The expansion will be the museum's first major renovation since the location opened in 1994. It's part of a larger restoration series planned for the riverfront.

The funding came from several sources, including:

$11 million from the 2023 state budget.

$1 million from Kent County.

$800,000 ARPA placemaking grant from The Right Place.

Plus private donations, all currently totalling $25MM

