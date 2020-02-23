GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 37-year-old man is recovering from being shot early Sunday morning on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Police said the man was walking from his home on Storrs Street SE near Madison Avenue SE when he heard the sound of gunshots. He was then hit by a bullet in the shoulder and neck area.

Officers were dispatched to St. Mary's Hospital around 12:22 a.m. on a report of a shooting victim who arrived by private transport.

Police then located the scene near the victim's house. Crime scene technicians responded to the scene and the hospital.

The victim said he could not provide a suspect description, police said. His injuries are not life threatening.

