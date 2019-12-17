GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car travelling at a "high rate of speed" hit and killed a female pedestrian on Kalamazoo Avenue SE south of Hall Street SE around 6 p.m., Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski said.

The car then crashed into a house.

Wittkowski said it doesn't appear as though anyone was inside the house, but if there were, no one was injured.

Police and the Grand Rapids traffic unit are investigating the crash. The driver was not injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

