Grand Rapids Police investigating homicide; Kent County commissioner identifies victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a man died from an apparent gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m. police responded to a call of a shooting on Marshall Avenue SE near 33rd Street. They found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life saving measures, and the man was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time, pending family notification, police said. However, Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack confirmed that his friend Darnell McIntosh was the victim the shooting.

Womack said they grew up together, and he urged the community to stop the violence. "You will always be loved and you will never ever be forgotten! I will see you in heaven, one day. I’m trying to make it there too," he said in a Facebook post.

There is also no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 616-456-3380, or anonymous tips can be left with Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.