23-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Grand Rapids Friday night.

Grand Rapids Police said the call came in around 9:14 p.m. about the shooting on Watkins Street near Eastern Avenue SE.

The man was inside a house when gunshots were fired into the residence. He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in a private transport.

Police said it's unknown how many times he was shot. He received life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

