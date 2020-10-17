x
23-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Grand Rapids

Police said it's unknown how many times he was shot.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Grand Rapids Friday night. 

Grand Rapids Police said the call came in around 9:14 p.m. about the shooting on Watkins Street near Eastern Avenue SE. 

The man was inside a house when gunshots were fired into the residence. He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in a private transport. 

Police said it's unknown how many times he was shot. He received life threatening injuries. 

There is no suspect information at this time. 

