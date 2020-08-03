GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after he was shot in the leg in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Police said the shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Hall Street SE near Lafayette Avenue SE.

The man's injuries are non-life threatening, police said. The victim was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in an ambulance.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a car. They do not have a description of the suspect yet.

