GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after he was shot in the leg in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Police said the shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Hall Street SE near Lafayette Avenue SE.
The man's injuries are non-life threatening, police said. The victim was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in an ambulance.
Police said the suspect left the scene in a car. They do not have a description of the suspect yet.
More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Police investigating after human remains found in southern Michigan
- Rev. Jesse Jackson throws his support behind Bernie Sanders at Grand Rapids rally
- Police arrest man who fled fatal Montcalm County crash scene
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.