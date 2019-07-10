GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after three people were shot early Monday morning.

According to GRPD, the initial call came in at around 12:50 a.m. on reports of a shooting in the 1000-block of Kensington Avenue SW.

Police say one male was shot in the upper torso, and two females were both shot in the leg. All victims were taken to the hospital. According to police on scene, their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

According to police, the suspects took off on foot after the shooting. Police called in a K9 to track the shooters, but were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story.

