Grand Rapids Public Schools announces COVID vaccine clinics as cases ries

The district has recorded more than 400 positive cases since classes resumed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced it would spearhead a series of vaccination clinics for students five and older in an effort to buck rising numbers within the district.

In an email update to parents, GRPS outlined a worsening picture on the ground.

In addition to closing several schools over the course of the year, the district also provided an update with regard to its cumulative case counts since classes resumed:

336 students with positive tests

98 staff members with positive tests

44 school associated cases

6 outbreaks

“We are in the dark red, highest risk category across the board right now,” a GRPS spokesman, Communications Director John Helmholdt related. “We don’t anticipate those numbers changing.”

Grand Rapids Education Association President Mary Bouwense raised several safety concerns during a Friday phone call with 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

“Some of our rooms have, I would say, very large numbers of students in a class space that doesn’t accommodate that many people,” she said. “There’s going to be a lot of really close contact.”

“The numbers, based on our size are about as good as we think they can be, which I think demonstrates the effectiveness of our mitigation measures,” Helmholdt responded. “If there are areas where these mitigation measures aren’t being implemented… they need to report that.”

The comments came days prior to the first of several planned vaccination clinics in the run-up to winter break.

GRPS said the clinics would be staggered and likely held inside individual school buildings in concert with Cherry Health.

It said the clinics would begin next week but did not release any specific dates.

The pediatric vaccine is voluntary and requires a parent’s consent.

GRPS also announced it would survey parents with regard to the longevity of its mask mandate, which is enforced by the county and was set to expire in early January.

It said, with feedback from parents, it would consider all options and move in accordance with state, federal and local health guidelines.

The survey can be found by clicking here.

