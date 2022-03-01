Harbor Transit and Muskegon Area Transit System are now connected

The two public transportation systems now share a stop in Norton Shores where customers can transfer.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Harbor Transit and the Muskegon Area Transit System (MATS) are proud to announce that they are now connected.

The two public transportation systems have planned for years to expand services to provide more regional transportation.

On Monday, Harbor Transit and MATS announced that they now have a shared stop at Mercy Clinic in Norton Shores.

Harbor Transit will now take passengers, upon request, to the Mercy Clinic stop which is located at 6401 Prairie St. in Norton Shores. Mercy clinic has an established MATS bus stop allowing passengers to ride a MATS Bus or call the MATS GO2 On Demand Service.

MATS riders who wish to ride Harbor Transit will need to call Harbor Transit Dispatch to set up a meeting time at the Mercy Clinic location. Harbor will dispatch a bus to the Mercy Clinic bus stop to pick up the rider at the designated time.

In order to schedule a ride with Harbor Transit, call (616) 842–3200 and schedule your ride to or from the shared Harbor Transit and MATS stop.

Harbor Transit and MATS provided service hours and scheduling instructions for passengers on their website:

Harbor Transit service hours:

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. (last pick-up 5:30 p.m.)

Saturday 9 .am. – 4 p.m. (last pick-up 3:30 p.m.)

Sunday 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (advanced registration required by the Tuesday prior)

MATS:

Fixed Route and Paratransit Service Hours: Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 5:50 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday



MATS Go2 Service Hours:

Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – Midnight

Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Learn more about the new regional transportation option at HarborTransit.org or at MATSBus.com.

