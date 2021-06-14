Look, but don't touch: This harmful pest is now in-season in Michigan

Michigan residents have an insect to watch out for in blueberry fields and their backyards this summer: the white-marked tussock moth.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Michigan residents head out to the blueberry fields this summer, there’s a seasonal danger that awaits: the white-marked tussock moth.

Even though they look enticing to pet, this colorful, hairy moth is one bug that you should avoid contact with completely.

The tussock moth is commonly found in Michigan, with its busy season throughout June and August. The moths are attracted to Michigan’s blueberry fields and host trees like basswood, maple, walnut, willow and oak.

While their touch is not fatal, it can ruin a day of summer fun. The white, fluffy-looking fur extending from its back are actually stinging hairs that, if touched, can leave skin irritated and leave a rash. The effects are especially adverse for those with sensitive skin.

The tussock moth’s effect is so damaging that it could render large portions of a blueberry field unusable. The moths create harmful levels of leaf loss for the fields, which could bring economic hardship to an industry that is already struggling from Michigan’s drought conditions.

When on the lookout, you can usually spot the moth wrapped up in leaves, and they’ll be easy to see with their bright colors and wispy antennae.

So, whether it’s in the blueberry fields or your own backyard this summer, the white-marked tussock moth can be a fun insect to look at without touching.

