A history of Allen Premium Outlets

A shooting took place at the popular outlet mall Saturday, May 6.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALLEN, Texas — Police are still at Allen Premium Outlets and the mall is still being evacuated following a shooting Saturday afternoon that left multiple victims.

The outlet mall is located at 820 W. Stacy Road just off US Highway 75 taking exit 37. It's a popular shopping destination in the North Dallas metroplex, with more than 120 outlet designer and name-brand stores. Several popular stores located at the mall include Nike, Kate Spade, The North Face and Michael Kors.