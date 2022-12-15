x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Muskegon's Hoffmaster State Park to close during 2023 spring and summer for enhancements

The money they were given comes from Governor Whitmer's Building Michigan Together plan.
Hoffmaster State Park in Norton Shores in fall 2016.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan's Department of Natural Resources has announced that Hoffmaster State Park is to temporarily closure during the spring and summer of 2023 due to a planned park enhancement. 

The Muskegon park was given $6.4 million to replace water and sewer lines, renovate/replace day-use toilet facilities and renovate the Gillette Visitor Center. MDONR also says the park and campground roads will be reconstructed.

The day-use road, organizational campground and visitor center will tentatively close April 1 through July 2023, says MDONR. The campground will also close from July 7 through the rest of 2023.

A detailed breakdown of which projects are getting what is provided down below:

Credit: MDONR

The money comes from the $250 million deal in federal relief from Gov. Whitmer's Building Michigan Together Plan

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Dash cam: Mason County deputies chase speeding SUV during 10-min pursuit

Before You Leave, Check This Out