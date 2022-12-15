Muskegon's Hoffmaster State Park to close during 2023 spring and summer for enhancements

The money they were given comes from Governor Whitmer's Building Michigan Together plan.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan's Department of Natural Resources has announced that Hoffmaster State Park is to temporarily closure during the spring and summer of 2023 due to a planned park enhancement.

The Muskegon park was given $6.4 million to replace water and sewer lines, renovate/replace day-use toilet facilities and renovate the Gillette Visitor Center. MDONR also says the park and campground roads will be reconstructed.

The day-use road, organizational campground and visitor center will tentatively close April 1 through July 2023, says MDONR. The campground will also close from July 7 through the rest of 2023.

A detailed breakdown of which projects are getting what is provided down below:

The money comes from the $250 million deal in federal relief from Gov. Whitmer's Building Michigan Together Plan.

