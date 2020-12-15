Holiday Budgeting: Don't let generosity derail your finances

Experts say many people spend months paying off their holiday bills, but it doesn't have to be that way.

For many, the pandemic has taken a serious toll on their family finances, which could create a precarious situation for holiday spending. Experts say many people spend months paying off their holiday bills, but it doesn't have to be that way.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Lysa Davis for some help to avoid costly mistakes.

Lysa is known as the Trusted Banker on social media. Based in Detroit, she is a financial expert and a hit on Tik Tok where her helpful content has tens of thousands of views.

This week, she shared financial advice for navigating the Christmas holiday during the pandemic. She recommends following a budget for all of your gift giving. She shares many other tips in her 2020 Holiday Budget Planner.

For many other insights like these, visit her website.

